Monster Truck Nitro Tour postponed at MassMutual Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monster Truck Nitro Tour event at the MassMutual Center scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The tour confirmed in a statement the cancelation was due to operational logistics and talent travel issues related to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 9th. Original tickets will be honored.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1