Springfield, MA

Monster Truck Nitro Tour postponed at MassMutual Center

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monster Truck Nitro Tour event at the MassMutual Center scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

The tour confirmed in a statement the cancelation was due to operational logistics and talent travel issues related to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 9th. Original tickets will be honored.

