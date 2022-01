Singer-Songwriter, Destxny, makes another long-lasting impression with her latest release, “Red Eye.”. This artist has proven that she is not afraid to venture into a variety of avenues and genres of music with her releases, constantly exploring and creating a fresh sound with every new track she puts out. Her creative process is based upon letting listeners in on her most personal thoughts and experiences. She has built up a catalog of a variety of singles over the course of the last two years, and we can’t wait to hear what she creates next.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO