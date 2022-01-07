ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week, his no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite, reviews of Rampage, Dynamite, preview of Impact Hard to Kill, WrestleKingdom review (68 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode...

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

FANN’S TAKE: New Year, New Challenges – Big E’s loss, Breaker and Hayes victories, NXT cutbacks, Shibata goes into business for himself, Walter’s abs, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Welcome to the first Fann’s Take of 2022. I’m looking forward to getting into more of a groove with these on the free side of the house, in addition to my podcasting and newsletter column duties. There’s a good bit of meat on the bone for the first few days of the new year so let’s get started!
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW Rampage rating for episode featuring Hook vs. Solo, Cole vs. Atlas in his AEW debut, six-man street fight, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage (1/7) drew a 0.43 cable household rating (percent of homes with cable who watched) and an average viewership of 588,000. The rating was the highest since the 0.45 on Nov. 18 and the viewership was essentially tied with the 598,000 from two weeks ago. It was otherwise the highest viewership since Nov. 5. The prior four non-holiday episodes averaged 501,000. Since Oct. 1, all episodes of Rampage have averaged 541,000 viewers.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES 1/11: Styles vs. Waller, Quinn vs. Escobar, Grimes vs. Kemp, Boa vs. Sikoa, Enofe & Blade vs. Gacy & Harland, Pirotta, Choo & Hartwell vs. Catanzaro, Karter & Miller,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Legado del Fantasma) vs. XYON QUINN. For weeks now, we’ve watched as Elektra Lopez has meddled in Quinn’s affairs. From looking like his enemy to his love interest, we’ve been left wondering where Elektra Lopez allegiance lies. This match was set up last week, winner would win her services. The storyline seems like it pivoted after Lopez debuted, as it seems strange to me that she would align with Escobar and Legado del Fantasma for weeks before this love story with Quinn. Sure, people fall in love at the darndest times. But this angle just seemed a little out of left field to me from the start. Besides, could you even trust the services of someone who made you fight for them? Which brings me to the Lopez nut shot on Quinn to end the match. (Oof… Phrasing? Nah, I’ll keep it.)
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/11 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller, Dunne vs. D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Solo Sikoa vs. Boa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me and Kevin Cattani to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Changes made to NXT creative team and process

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... On the heels of staff cuts to NXT, the brand is also set to see changes to it’s creative team and process. PWInsider is reporting that the NXT creative team will not be working independently as they once had...
WWE

