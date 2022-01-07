VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week, his no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite, reviews of Rampage, Dynamite, preview of Impact Hard to Kill, WrestleKingdom review (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Legado del Fantasma) vs. XYON QUINN. For weeks now, we’ve watched as Elektra Lopez has meddled in Quinn’s affairs. From looking like his enemy to his love interest, we’ve been left wondering where Elektra Lopez allegiance lies. This match was set up last week, winner would win her services. The storyline seems like it pivoted after Lopez debuted, as it seems strange to me that she would align with Escobar and Legado del Fantasma for weeks before this love story with Quinn. Sure, people fall in love at the darndest times. But this angle just seemed a little out of left field to me from the start. Besides, could you even trust the services of someone who made you fight for them? Which brings me to the Lopez nut shot on Quinn to end the match. (Oof… Phrasing? Nah, I’ll keep it.)

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO