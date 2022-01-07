ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Logan Paul Blasts "Ridiculous" Backlash Over Controversial Game Boy Project

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YouTuber and entrepreneur Logan Paul has countered the criticism he faced for "ruining" a collection of Game Boy Colors in placing them in resin to create a Pokémon-themed table. Paul spent only $1,000 on the consoles and the materials needed for the table which is chump change compared...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
ComicBook

Logan Paul's $3.5 Million Box of Pokemon Cards Could Be Fake

Prominent members of the Pokemon trading card collecting community have expressed major reservations about Logan Paul's record-setting Pokemon card haul, noting that the rare box of cards seems to be fake. Last month, YouTube personality Logan Paul announced that he had purchased a sealed case of first edition Base Set Pokemon cards for a whopping $3.5 million. The case supposedly contained six sealed booster boxes and was touted as the most expensive purchase of Pokemon cards ever. However, many notable Pokemon card collectors quickly pointed out a number of inconsistencies involving the history of the box, along with discrepancies with the box itself, leading to some doubt as to the case was actually legitimate. The Pokemon TCG site PokeBeach compiled much of the evidence in an article yesterday evening, which all indicates that Paul was the victim of a scam.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Logan Paul Took 15 Game Boy Color Consoles and Turned Them Into a Geeky Epoxy Resin Table

YouTuber Logan Paul has been known for some crazy stunts, but his latest project might have angered some Nintendo fans. Why? He took 15 Game Boy Color consoles and turned them into an epoxy resin table, complete with a metal Pokemon frame to prevent edge wear. There’s no mention on if these handhelds were previously working, but should they all be non-functional, it’s a creative way to repurpose them. Read more for a video of him making the table.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketRealist

YouTube Stars KSI and Logan Paul Launch Sports Drink, Prime Hydration

Until Jan. 4, Logan Paul and KSI were thought to be rivals. They were expected to go head-to-head in their third boxing match. It took fans by surprise when the YouTube stars announced on social media that they're partnering together to launch an energy drink, Prime Hydration. The public figures had two previous celebrity boxing matches, one in 2018 and another one in 2019. Both of the matches ended in a draw.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Logan Paul’s Net Worth in 2022

Logan Paul is one of the most famous (or infamous) internet personalities of the past decade. From gaining considerable traction on Vine to making it huge on YouTube to even stepping into a professional boxing ring he’s certainly done his bit to cement his legacy on the internet. For this piece, we’ll be taking a look Logan Paul’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Backlash#Blasts#Game Boy#Pok Mon#Impaulsive#Youtuber
dexerto.com

Logan Paul opens up on “aggressive” weed withdrawals

YouTube star Logan Paul has opened up about his marijuana use, claiming he became dependent on weed and experienced “aggressive” withdrawals when he quit. Logan Paul is one part YouTube superstar, one part budding pro boxer, and one part NFT connoisseur. The social media mogul has been open...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather in ‘last stage’ of talks for fight with YouTube star Money Kicks

Floyd Mayweather is in the “last stage” of talks to fight YouTuber Money Kicks, according to the social media influencer.Boxing icon Mayweather retired with an undefeated record of 50-0 after stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017. Since then, the American, 44, has only fought in exhibition bouts. He finished kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, before going all eight rounds with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.Now, Mayweather is set to fight Money Kicks on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, where the influencer is based.“I grew up with lions, I am not...
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Logan Paul Dropped Millions of Dollars on Pokémon Cards That Might Be Fake

Logan Paul may have been fleeced out of millions of dollars. The polarizing YouTuber took to Twitter last month to announce he had dropped $3.5 million on a set of highly coveted first edition Pokémon cards. Paul showed off the “sealed and authenticated box,” which he believed to be one-of-a-kind; however, a number of collectors and Pokémon experts immediately questioned the cards’ authenticity.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy