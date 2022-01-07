Logan Paul Blasts "Ridiculous" Backlash Over Controversial Game Boy Project

Prominent members of the Pokemon trading card collecting community have expressed major reservations about Logan Paul's record-setting Pokemon card haul, noting that the rare box of cards seems to be fake. Last month, YouTube personality Logan Paul announced that he had purchased a sealed case of first edition Base Set Pokemon cards for a whopping $3.5 million. The case supposedly contained six sealed booster boxes and was touted as the most expensive purchase of Pokemon cards ever. However, many notable Pokemon card collectors quickly pointed out a number of inconsistencies involving the history of the box, along with discrepancies with the box itself, leading to some doubt as to the case was actually legitimate. The Pokemon TCG site PokeBeach compiled much of the evidence in an article yesterday evening, which all indicates that Paul was the victim of a scam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO