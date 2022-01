To say that Marvel's team-up with Sony for the MCU Spider-Man films has been successful would be an understatement. The Tom Holland-starring films have been wildly popular with audiences and the most recent, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is crushing it at the box office and is well on its way to crossing a half a billion dollars at the domestic box office — and has already crossed that billion mark globally. The partnership isn't over, either, with Spider-Man 4 confirmed to be in active development, but while the Spider-Man franchise is a hit now, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recalls that there was a lot of pressure to get things right back when he first joined forces with Sony's Amy Pascal for a Spider-Man movie.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO