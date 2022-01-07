ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 7, patchy fog throughout the county

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afnwF_0dfSYFLI00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — If you’re heading out on the roads this morning expect some patchy fog.

The county will see some clouds around the area today with temperatures in the lower 50s. The mountain areas should be partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17News’ daily newsletter

If you are making plans this weekend expect some patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to be in the lower 50’s.

We had some great news yesterday in Kern County and Bakersfield. Our drought monitor shows we have improved to a moderate drought. This is a big change from where we were at just a month ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Fog delays in Kern County for Jan. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thick morning fog is causing multiple school districts to prompt fog delays in the county. The following school districts have fog delays at this time: Maple School District Fog Delay – Two-hour fog delay Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three-hour fog delay Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour fog delay […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Happy birthday, Bakersfield, which is either 124 or 149 years old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Happy birthday, Bakersfield. You’re 124 years old and you don’t look a day over 110.  Yes, it was 124 years ago Tuesday that Bakersfield was incorporated as a city – Jan. 11, 1898. The city is actually a quarter-century older than that, though, to which many of you may say — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Barstow firefighter dies from injuries suffered on duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department said it is mourning the death of Barstow Fire Engineer David Spink, who died Sunday from injuries he suffered while on duty. Spink, 56, was hit by a vehicle Dec. 5 while helping victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow, according to The Associated Press. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Horse severely injured in collision with vehicle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A horse was severely injured in a collision Sunday evening in south Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision between an SUV and a horse at East Casa Loma Drive and South Union Avenue just before 6 p.m. Two people, including a 5-year-old, were riding the horse at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Tonight’s Condors game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight’s Condors game against the Abbotsford Canucks in Canada has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The COVID-19 protocols are affecting the Canucks going into tonight’s game, causing the match-up to be rescheduled to a later date, according to the Bakersfield Condors’ website. The Condors are scheduled to play at home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by semi on Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 99 early this morning, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:07 a.m. CHP was dispatched to northbound Highway 99 north of Merle Haggard Drive for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving three vehicles, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Buck Owens Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Monday night just before 9 p.m. police responded to Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#17news
KGET

Fire damages home on Newport Lane in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire major damage to a two-story home Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to a home on Newport Lane near Hilton Head Way in southwest Bakersfield just after 9:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames inside the second story of the home. Flames could also be seen shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cancer Survivors’ Plaza, gifted to Bakersfield in 1996, can’t survive theft and vandalism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – It was a generous and memorable gift: a set of bronze sculptures commemorating the struggle against cancer. When Cancer Survivors Plaza was dedicated in Bakersfield’s Beach Park in 1996, it was a big deal. Now those valuable sculptures are missing and presumably stolen. Has anyone noticed? Does anyone care? Cancer Survivors’ Plaza, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to hold class for teenage drivers and their parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is offering a free class for new and soon-to-be teenage drivers and their parents or guardians on Tuesday. The class will be held on Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy. The class is a two-hour session that touches on important driving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. BPD was dispatched to Kentucky Street near Brown Street for collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Bakersfield PD searches for suspect in California Avenue theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield is searching for a suspect in a theft that happened on the 4000 block of California Avenue on Dec. 2 around 12:30 p.m. The suspect is described as an Asian woman. Security footage showed her wearing a black sweater, black leggings, black Crocs, white socks and blue mask. Anyone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO arrests 5 L.A. County residents after responding to burglary in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — Five L.A. County residents were arrested for multiple drug and firearm related offenses on Sunday after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress. On Sunday around 4 p.m., KCSO was dispatched to Rembach Avenue near Kearns Drive in Bodfish for a burglary in progress, according to the […]
BODFISH, CA
KGET

Leticia Perez announces run for California’s 35th State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After supervisor Mike Maggard’s retirement announcement last week, Supervisor Leticia Perez had her own announcement Monday that could bring another big shake-up to the Kern County Board of Supervisors. The 5th district Supervisor officially launched her campaign as a Democratic candidate for the 35th State Assembly District. It’s an announcement that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local businesses welcome customers for first Second Saturday of 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local businesses offered special deals in downtown Bakersfield for the first Second Saturday of 2022. Locals shopped at businesses throughout the morning. Event organizers say they hope events like this give a much-needed boost to the small businesses running in the heart of downtown. “We hope everyone comes out and supports,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy