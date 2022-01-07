Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 7, patchy fog throughout the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — If you’re heading out on the roads this morning expect some patchy fog.

The county will see some clouds around the area today with temperatures in the lower 50s. The mountain areas should be partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.

If you are making plans this weekend expect some patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to be in the lower 50’s.

We had some great news yesterday in Kern County and Bakersfield. Our drought monitor shows we have improved to a moderate drought. This is a big change from where we were at just a month ago.

