Sylacauga City Schools to require masks for first 2 weeks back from winter break

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — When students return to Sylacauga City Schools on January 10 face coverings will be required for two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the school system.

The announcement comes after students had three days of e-learning that took place due to the ongoing spread of COVID.

“It was a tough decision to implement e-Learning the first three days of the semester, but it was the right call to make based on the number of positive COVID cases in our community. If anything good can be said about the Omicron variant, it is fast moving. That combined with new information from the Alabama Department of Public Health requiring only five days of quarantine instead of ten days gives a strong indication that we can safely open the schools. Wearing masks will provide another layer of protection for students and staff,” said Superintendent Michele Eller.

The post goes on to add the current mask plan may change based on COVID rate.

