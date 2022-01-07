ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna CEO says fourth vaccine dose could be needed in fall

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWjrf_0dfSXAtS00

( The Hill ) — Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Thursday said people may need a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine in fall 2022, CNBC and other news outlets reported.

Bancel, while speaking at a health care event organized by Goldman Sachs, said that the booster efficacy will wane over time, similar to the first two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said people will likely have enough protection from their booster shot last fall to get them through the winter, CNBC added.

While referring to the strength of the booster shot he said, “I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time,” adding that “I would expect that it’s not going to hold great,” according to the news outlet.

“I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward,” Bancel said according to Reuters .

Bancel added that COVID is “not going away.”

“We’re going to have to live with it,” he said.

All vaccinated participants with severe COVID-19 in CDC study had at least one risk factor

His comments echo Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said in December that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be needed amid concerns about the omicron variant.

For now, though, Pfizer said that three doses appear to provide good protection.

The Israeli government is already offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to health care workers and individuals 60 years old and older in an effort to bolster protection amid the omicron wave of the pandemic.

Preliminary results published showed that a second booster dose saw a “five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘Everybody is tired’: Haskell Memorial Hospital shares coping with latest COVID-19 surge

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and entering the third year of the pandemic, Haskell Memorial Hospital staff are doing their best to overcome ongoing challenges presented by the virus. Hospital CEO Michelle Stevens confirms there has been an increase in positive cases from tests performed at the hospital recently. However, […]
HASKELL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Doses#Moderna Ceo#Cnbc#Reuters#Covid#Omicron#Israeli#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren't 'enough for omicron'

"The two doses, they're not enough for omicron," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla said the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined. Bourla said third shots are providing good protection against death, and "decent" protection against hospitalization. Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WJBF

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
BigCountryHomepage

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
983thecoast.com

Pfizer Vaccine Recommendations Updated

Following FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders ages 12 and up to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for anyone age 5 through 18.
MICHIGAN STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy