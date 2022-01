Today will be cool and increasingly cloudy as a strong disturbance approaches the region. Today will be cool and increasingly cloudy as a strong disturbance approaches the region. Light rain will be possible generally near and south of I-20 late morning through the afternoon. A few sleet pellets may mix with the rain across parts of the Big Country and western Central Texas, but with surface temperatures remaining well-above freezing, no impacts are expected. High will be in the 50s region-wide.

