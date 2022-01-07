ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently

By April Hettinger
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqTb2_0dfSWJW600

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing the location of 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in coming weeks, including our Yuma location on Castle Dome Avenue.

The stores are easy to identify because they are currently having liquidation sales.

New York is losing seven locations, following by California with six. Arizona is losing two location with one being the one in Yuma.

All of the affected stores will be closed by the end of February.

Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond is remodeling 450 of its stores, representing about half of its remaining locations.

The post Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Yuma, AZ
Business
State
New York State
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy

Yuma is considered “the sunshine capital of the world.” So thanks to that title and other local offerings, Winter visitors continue coming to the city. Helping the local economy in the process. The post Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuma Bed Bath Beyond
KYMA News 11

Celebrating the New Year in a safe manner

This New Year’s weekend the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is warning locals to be on the lookout for those shooting a gun into the air, within the city limits. The post Celebrating the New Year in a safe manner appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
2K+
Followers
954
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy