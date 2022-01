The cast of ‘Euphoria’ talks season 2 and whether their characters ever get any homework done. Warning: spoilers ahead for season 1 and 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. On Sunday, January 9, Euphoria returns to HBO Max for its highly-anticipated second season. Fans of the teen-centric show have been waiting since the summer of 2019 to see where their favorite East Highland High School characters have ended up since the show’s high-octane first season aired — and given the amount of drama the characters find themselves in (and if the season two trailers are any indication), they’re going to be all over the place.

