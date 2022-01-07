KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Autumn Creek, a New Community Located in Popular Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Autumn Creek, a new community of single-story homes located in the popular Riverside County neighborhood of Winchester, California. Autumn Creek is conveniently situated on Olive Avenue south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new community...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0