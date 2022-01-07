ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CA

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Autumn Creek, a New Community Located in Popular Winchester, California

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Autumn Creek, a new community of single-story homes located in the popular Riverside County neighborhood of Winchester, California. Autumn Creek is conveniently situated on Olive Avenue south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new community...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Loma Linda, CA
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Winchester, CA
Real Estate
City
Winchester, CA
Winchester, CA
Business
The Associated Press

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior NATO and Russian officials were meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine, amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine. The talks come during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb Homes#Nyse#Kbh#Mount San Jacinto College#Kb Home#Inland Empire

Comments / 0

Community Policy