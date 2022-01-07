ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Taste Of The Town: Best Of 2021 Special

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Taste of the Town: Best of 2021" highlights an unprecedented year for restaurants. CBS4's Lisa Petrillo...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Urban Menu

Best International Cuisines in Town – Hillcrest, San Diego

Hillcrest in San Diego has become renowned for accepting people of marginalized communities. With a variety of international cuisine restaurants and a thriving LGBTQ+ community, there’s a certain degree of tolerance and love that has made the space comfortable, safe, and exciting. The wide array of cuisines also helps people experience and appreciate other cultures and their foods. Thus, we’ll go over some of the best international cuisines in Hillcrest, San Diego, so that you can treat your palate to new flavors. 1. Taste of the Himalayas Address: 1260 University Ave, San Diego, CA This restaurant transports you to the sub-continent with various...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dayton.com

BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories. One of the most popular is the Best Chocolates, which was tightly contested between three finalists. Best of Dayton 2021 winners:. » Arts, Entertainment and Music. »...
DAYTON, OH
orlandoweekly.com

Top Tastes 2021: The 12 best things we ate this year

I don't know about you, but I had to rely on a lot of comfort food to get through 2021. As a result, I couldn't narrow my favorite Orlando dishes of the year down to a top five, or even a top 10. So here's a list of my Top 12 Tastes of 2021 — one for each month of the year, if you will. I hope you try these for yourself, support our local restaurants, and love them all as much as I did!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

Restaurant Week Returns To Center City Through Jan. 21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Why not try a new restaurant this week? Center City’s restaurant week is underway. The discounted, pre-set menu options highlight some of the city’s most diverse cuisine. Eyewitness News stopped by La-Scala’s Fire on Sunday. It’s one of the dozens of restaurants participating in the promotion. The assistant general manager of La Scala’s said she thinks people come out for restaurant week because they get a good value on food. “Yout get a good deal,” Vicki Vasapolli said. “You get three courses, you get to try all the great stuff on the menu and there’s always great drink specials.” Restaurants are offering indoor, outdoor, and takeout options. Also, the city’s vaccine mandate is now in place to eat indoors.  Restaurant week runs through Jan. 21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Blue Line Winery opens tasting room in Old Town Keller

Blue Line Winery opened its tasting room location at 136 E. Hill St. in the Old Town Keller area. The new tasting room had its grand opening Jan. 1, according to a post to the winery’s Facebook page, after a soft opening in December. Hours posted to the Facebook page show Blue Line Winery is open from 3-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 3-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 3-9 p.m. on Sundays. The winery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Little Havana#Food Drink#Cbs4
Hastings Tribune

Taste of Town: Comfort food with a twist

As the creative team behind Blue Fork Kitchen was working on the menu and what the restaurant would become, the desire was to have something for everyone. Blue Fork Kitchen opened at 3609 Cimarron Plaza on Oct. 1, 2021, by Knife and Fork Concepts — the team that also runs Odyssey at 521 W. Second St.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
expressnews.com

The best way to cook brisket in an oven. How to get Texas-style taste without the smoker

When you think of Texas brisket, most people envision outdoor cookers the size of a pickup truck with plumes of smoke that can choke out the neighborhood. But the reality is you can actually pull off a pretty darn good brisket using your household oven, and many of the techniques that restaurants and competition barbecue cooks use can be replicated with ease in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rob Adams

Top 5 Burger Spots in Florida You Must Try

Ah, the taste of a well-done burger! Northing truly compares to it. Sure, the burgers from the super famous fast food chains are fine if you don't know how a great burger should really taste like. But if you do, you probably choose your restaurant wisely and stay away from fast food chains. The quality of the burgers cannot be compared. Not in a million years. Do you agree?
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Frank Olivieri, Owner Of Pat’s King Of Steaks, Says He Was Grateful To Represent Philadelphia On ‘The Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak. Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts.  Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show. “It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rob Adams

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Best small Texas towns and beaches for a quick getaway

It's not hard to understand why travel stories were such a hit this year. After a 2020 spent largely in lockdown, this was supposed to be the year America hit the road, newly vaxxed and ready to celebrate. Instead, we spent it dodging delta and omicron and deeply divided about how to move forward.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy