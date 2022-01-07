ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

$10K reward offered for info on missing child case

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtiQB_0dfSVT3v00

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help them close a missing child case.

Glenna Jean White went missing in Smith Township in 2009 when she was 17. Investigators in Mahoning County have said White is assumed dead and they have been trying to find her body.

Marshals looking for suspect in Youngstown homicide

The case was reopened in March of 2020 after an investigator on the Portage County Drug Task Force and the Portage County Sheriff’s office received a tip, leading to the indictment of Robert Lindsey Moore.

Moore, 51, was arrested Dec. 17 in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on charges of aggravated murder and murder, along with repeat violent offender specifications.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone has said Moore was the last person to see White alive and he was facing a charge of raping her when he gave her a ride.

When relatives saw Moore about an hour after authorities last believe White was alive, he was covered in blood and mud and his knuckles were also bloodied, Yacovone said.

Anyone with any information that leads to White’s location is strongly encouraged to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-8626.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the press release, Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana. The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Portage County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells. The TBI tweeted that the agency “is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer],” adding that the lack of […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Northern Ohio#Smith Twp#The U S Marshals Service#Alliance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy