Motorcyclist killed after skidding to avoid u-turning dump truck

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City after crashing into a disabled car, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on southbound 101 north of Willow Road. The CHP said a 31-year-old man driving a 1999 Honda Accord in the No. 3 lane for some reason lost control and crashed in a solo vehicle collision, leaving the car disabled and with no lights on in the No. 1 lane. Moments later, a 36-year-old man riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja on southbound 101 drove straight into the disabled Honda at an unknown speed, hitting the right rear passenger door, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. The CHP said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident. Witnesses were directed to contact Officer D. Myers at (650) 369-6261.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO