DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney is ordering residents to wear masks in indoor business settings and extending a mask requirement for schools and child care facilities. Carney signed a revision to a previously issued State of Emergency declaration that will requiring Delawareans to wear masks in grocery stores, convenience stores, gyms, restaurants, malls, and other indoor settings. The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. today. Carney also said that indoor mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities will be extended. The school mask requirement had been set to expire in early February.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO