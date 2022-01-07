ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for missing Purvis woman

By Cianna Reeves
 5 days ago

UPDATE:

PURVIS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Silver Alert issued for Toniqua Waynette Ray has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

PURVIS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 6, 2022, at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Oak Street in Lamar County, wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie, and tennis shoes.

Toniqua Waynette Ray is believed to be in a 2017 white Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag IS38AX traveling in an unknown direction.

Toniqua Waynette Ray

Family members say Toniqua Waynette Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toniqua Waynette Ray, contact Purvis Police Department at 601-794-6512.

