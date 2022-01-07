Heat rectification via suspended asymmetric graphene nanomesh

The presence of "upstream" modes, moving against the direction of charge current flow in the fractional quantum Hall (FQH) phases, is critical for the emergence of renormalized modes with exotic quantum statistics. Detection of excess noise at the edge is a smoking gun for the presence of upstream modes. Here, we report noise measurements at the edges of FQH states realized in dual graphite-gated bilayer graphene devices. A noiseless dc current is injected at one of the edge contacts, and the noise generated at contacts at length, L"‰="‰4"‰Î¼m and 10"‰Î¼m away along the upstream direction is studied. For integer and particle-like FQH states, no detectable noise is measured. By contrast, for "hole-conjugate" FQH states, we detect a strong noise proportional to the injected current, unambiguously proving the existence of upstream modes. The noise magnitude remains independent of length, which matches our theoretical analysis demonstrating the ballistic nature of upstream energy transport, quite distinct from the diffusive propagation reported earlier in GaAs-based systems.

