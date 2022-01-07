Gunna – DS4EVER [Mixtape]

“When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.” That was Gunna on Twitter, two days before his album dropped. That taunt was so random that it captured the collective imagination of the rap internet for a couple of hours. Gunna and Gibbs occupy completely different rap universes, and it seemed strange that they’d have anything to do with one another; the idea of a full-on feud was truly far-fetched. It turned out that the two rappers’ issue had something to do with a Gunna CNN appearance that people online confused with something called Crime Stoppers. I don’t really know, and I don’t really care. It’s not important. Evidently, it wasn’t that important to Gunna, either. When Gunna’s album did come out, the Gibbs-related content was limited to a single line: “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs/ N***as telling fibs.” That was it. That was the whole thing. Freddie Gibbs was unimpressed.

HIP HOP ・ 2 HOURS AGO