Music

Gunna – DS4EVER [Mixtape]

inthrill.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna had the internet buzzing with the news that the 4th installment of Drip Season was on...

www.inthrill.com

Vulture

Chlöe Joins Gunna’s DS4Ever with ‘You & Me’

The long-awaited finale to the Drip Season series has arrived. Gunna announced the track list for his newest album, DS4Ever, a.k.a. Drip Season 4 Ever, which teased a new song with Chlöe titled “You & Me.” They sampled Jon B.’s “They Don’t Know” and interpolated Usher’s “Nice and Slow.” The pair, who also wrote the song together, were spotted at a Lakers game holding hands earlier in the week. The Have Mercy singer isn’t the only artist included on the new album; the fourth and final installment of the Drip Season series also includes Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch as collaborators.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Gunna shares new project DS4EVER

The last instalment of Gunna's mixtape series Drip Season came out in 2018. "I put everything I had into it," the Atlanta rapper told us soon after it dropped. "All my fans should just... repost it. Let the world know." These days, Gunna doesn't have to urge his listeners to share his songs, with projects like 2020's WUNNA keeping him at rap's forefront. Today, Gunna returns to his mixtape days with DS4EVER.
CELEBRITIES
inthrill.com

The Weeknd – Dawn FM [Album Stream]

The Weeknd promoted his new album Dawn FM all week. The day is here and fans are treated to 16 songs with features from Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne. It feels like The Weeknd has lost some steam over the years but he looks to 2022 to regain that momentum. Stream his new album below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna adds four new songs to DS4EVER (Deluxe)

It's been a few years since Gunna ascended from one of Young Thug's many proteges to a rap star in his own right, and his latest project DS4EVER affirmed his talents much like his 2020 album WUNNA did. Because it's pretty much impossible to be a popular artist without a fanbase demanding official releases of your leaks and snippets, Gunna has shared a deluxe edition of DS4EVER just a few days after its release.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Gunna’s New Album “DS4Ever” Hits No.1 Apple Music

Fans have been waiting for over a year for Gunna’s new album DS4Ever and now they can’t stop listening to it. According to Apple Music, DS4Ever is the No.1 album on the their top charts. For the No.1 spot, DS4Ever had to beat out the Weekn’s Dawn FM...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Future & Roddy Ricch Help Gunna Push 'DS4EVER' In 'Too Easy (Remix)' Video

Gunna kicked off the road to the DS4EVER album with “Too Easy” featuring Future. With Roddy Ricch attached to the official remix, the updated version of “Too Easy” got a larger-than-life video to match its star power. The video, which arrived on Friday (January 7), finds...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gunna’s New Album DS4EVER Is A Weirdo Trap Blockbuster

“When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.” That was Gunna on Twitter, two days before his album dropped. That taunt was so random that it captured the collective imagination of the rap internet for a couple of hours. Gunna and Gibbs occupy completely different rap universes, and it seemed strange that they’d have anything to do with one another; the idea of a full-on feud was truly far-fetched. It turned out that the two rappers’ issue had something to do with a Gunna CNN appearance that people online confused with something called Crime Stoppers. I don’t really know, and I don’t really care. It’s not important. Evidently, it wasn’t that important to Gunna, either. When Gunna’s album did come out, the Gibbs-related content was limited to a single line: “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs/ N***as telling fibs.” That was it. That was the whole thing. Freddie Gibbs was unimpressed.
HIP HOP
Forbes

Gunna Teams Up With Chris Brown, Future, and More on ‘DS4Ever’

Atlanta has long been regarded as the hip-hop capital of the South, where countless artists have risen to become music stars across all genres of music. On his latest album DS4Ever, Atlanta native Gunna takes pride in where he’s from, and just how far he’s come in just a few years.
MUSIC
Billboard

Wheezy on Producing Gunna’s ‘DS4EVER’ & Learning From Kanye West

Future’s impromptu “Wheezy outta here” has become one of the most ubiquitous producer tags in all of hip-hop. Wheezy (real name: Wesley Tyler Glass) has played a role behind the boards with his dexterous production for just about every major commercial rap album that’s dominated the clubs, streets and Billboard charts over the past few years.
MUSIC
Complex

Freddie Gibbs Is Trolling Gunna Over ‘DS4EVER’ Album Diss

After Gunna teased a diss directed at Freddie Gibbs on his new album, the song has arrived and Gibbs has already given his thoughts on the matter. On the DS4EVER track “Poochie Gown,” Gunna raps, “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs, n***as pullin’ fibs.” The rest of the track doesn’t really address the Alfredo rapper further, but the lines appear to reference Gibbs’ claim that Gunna appeared on Crime Stoppers.
MUSIC
MUSIC

