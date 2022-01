This New Year’s Eve, join in the fun and celebrate the first moments of 2022 virtually at #BOOM!, West Hollywood’s premier alcohol- and drug-free New Year’s Eve event. This year’s celebration will bring hundreds of people together online for a fabulous celebration and an alcohol-free midnight toast. #BOOM! In Your Living Room will take place on the evening of Friday, December 31, 2021, starting at 9:30 p.m. and will run until just after midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2022. #BOOM! is a free event.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO