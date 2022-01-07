ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Walensky: US has not yet seen omicron peak

By Justine Coleman
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXF8f_0dfSTWdg00

Rochelle Walensky , director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Friday that she does not think the U.S. has yet reached the peak of the omicron surge.

With the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases almost doubling from last week, Walensky told NBC's “Today” that she does not think the U.S. is experiencing what South Africa saw when concluding it “may have passed the peak.”

“The way it has peaked in other countries — in South Africa, it has come down rapidly as well,” she said. “But I don’t believe we’ve seen that peak here in the United States.”

Walensky reported on Wednesday that the average daily cases reached 491,700 infections, after reaching a high of nearly 1 million cases confirmed on Monday.

In her “Today” interview, she noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are climbing at a slower rate than cases, but “we’re now starting to see the number of hospitalizations rise as well.”

Hospitalizations reached a seven-day average of about 14,800 per day in a 63 percent increase from the previous week, Walensky said on Wednesday. Deaths rose 5 percent to approximately 1,200 per day.

But hospitals across the country are filled with unvaccinated patients who are 17 times more likely to be admitted and 20 times more likely to die than boosted individuals, the CDC director told “Today.”

“So there’s a lot we can do right now in this moment getting vaccinated, getting boosted,” she said. “We have 99 percent of our counties in high transmission. Wear your mask in public indoor settings.”

Comments / 7

david
4d ago

People need to start reading there local obits read any obit anywhere in this country pay attention to all of the people dying unexpectedly!! These people are dying at a alarming rate from the vaccine!! They are not dying from covid the vaccine is killing massive amounts of people and the Biden administration is not talking about it !!

Reply(1)
3
James Richardson
4d ago

and next week the new version of the virus is coming just wait 200 billion dollars more for the big farma to make more of the same vaccine

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Nbc
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the U.S.: Updated CDC tracker now shows near complete takeover

Omicron has become the Google Search of American COVID-19 variants in a matter of five short weeks. It now dominates an estimated 98.3% of cases nationwide, according to the latest modeled data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the most recent week for which it has figures—January 2 to 8—the CDC says omicron seized an even greater share of total infections in the United States. For the prior week, its estimated proportion was 92.3%, revised down from 95.4% when the data first became available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Forcing Us to Rethink Mild COVID

When Delta swept across the United States last year, the extremely transmissible and deadlier variant threw us into pandemic limbo. The virus remained a danger mostly to unvaccinated people, but they largely wanted to move on. Vaccinated people also largely wanted to move on. The virus did not want to move on. So we got stuck in a deadly rut, and more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. Now Omicron is sweeping across state after state—even highly vaccinated ones—and new cases are shooting up and up. The virus is still deadliest to the unvaccinated, but the sheer number of mostly mild infections in the vaccinated is shocking us out of that post-Delta stasis. To deal with this extremely transmissible but now milder variant, we are in the middle of a COVID reset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron could peak in the US fairly soon, maybe

Based on the quick rise and precipitous drop of Omicron in South Africa, Harvard experts are cautiously hopeful about a possible decline of the surging COVID variant in the very near future, even as they warn of dramatic case spikes, overloaded hospitals, and slowly rising deaths in the interim. "In...
WORLD
NBC News

Omicron cases could fall just as quickly as they rose, CDC says

Despite the astronomic rise in omicron-related Covid cases nationwide, there is hope that the number will fall just as fast, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday at a media briefing — her first without the rest of the White House's Covid-19 Task Force in nearly six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized

Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States. The Lede. Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of...
SCIENCE
syracuse.com

Covid update: When is omicron wave expected to peak in US?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

442K+
Followers
52K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy