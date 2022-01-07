The Weeknd – Dawn FM [Album Stream]

Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has released his new album “Dawn FM” almost a year after his well-received “After Hours.”. Although “After Hours,” which featured hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts after its March 2020 release, and “Blinding Lights” spent 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the biggest Hot 100 song of all time, the Grammys did not give the album or any of its songs any nominations. Following this controversy, The Weeknd told The New York Times he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO