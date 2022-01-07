ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd – Dawn FM [Album Stream]

By Published
inthrill.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd promoted his new album Dawn FM all week. The day is here and fans are treated...

www.inthrill.com

Related
NME

Jim Carrey says The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album is “deep and elegant”

Ahead of its release this Friday, Jim Carrey has described The Weeknd‘s new album, ‘Dawn FM’, as “deep and elegant”. The LP was announced with a trailer earlier today (January 4), with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) having teased its imminent arrival over the New Year’s weekend.
MUSIC
coast1045.com

The Weeknd confirms new album ‘Dawn FM’ will drop on Friday

The Weeknd has announced that his new album Dawn FM will drop this Friday, January 7. The artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – teased the news over the New Year weekend on his Instagram. On Monday, The Weeknd confirmed that the album will be out this week, writing in a caption alongside a video teaser of new music: “new album : dawn FM // january 7th.”
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Seriously Ages & Goes Gray for ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

With just days to go before he drops his fifth album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd revealed the aged-up picture on the collection’s cover. In the image, the 31-year-old singer looks decades older, with his signature towering hairdo flecked with grey, matching his eyebrows and salt and pepper beard, as well as some deep furrows around his eyes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd Announces Imminent Release Of New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd will release a new album this week. The Canadian superstar took to social media to confirm that 'Dawn FM' will arrive on January 7. It follows his 2020 LP 'After Hours'. Accompanying the announcement of the new record is a trailer that introduces it as "A New Sonic...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to The Weeknd’s new album, ‘Dawn FM’

After teasing its arrival for months, The Weeknd‘s new album ‘Dawn FM’ has finally arrived. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is Abel Tesfaye’s fifth studio album, and features guest appearances from the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne. It features narration from actor Jim Carrey, who praised the record as “deep and elegant” on social media.
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Unveils Striking Cover Art for New Album ‘Dawn FM’

As expected, The Weeknd has given fans a cover art unveiling ahead of the impending release of his new album. As seen below, the Dawn FM cover art hints further at some of the overarching themes fans can expect from Abel’s latest, which marks his first new album since 2020’s After Hours.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Old Abel: The Weeknd reveals ‘Dawn FM’ album cover

For his last album, After Hours, The Weeknd played a character with a beat-up and bruised face. And for the cover of his new album Dawn FM, he’s sporting yet another dramatic look. As revealed on his Instagram, the cover of the album shows the star as an old...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Unveils ‘Dawn FM’: Stream It Now

The dawn has officially arrived. After first teasing his fifth studio album back in August, Dawn FM dropped just after midnight on Friday (Jan. 7) to kick off the new year. The 16-song set kicks off with the title track, followed by “Gasoline,” “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” the single “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “A Tale” and “Out of Time.”
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Gunna – DS4EVER [Mixtape]

Gunna had the internet buzzing with the news that the 4th installment of Drip Season was on the way. The wait is over and he delivers DS4EVER with some heavyweight features that include 21 Savage, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Future, Roddy Ricch, Nechie and Chloe Bailey. Stream the new project below.
MUSIC
Gonzaga Bulletin

A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

World building through music is a difficult, yet incredible feat. When an artist is able to enthrall audiences by encapsulating a concept with vivid storytelling and sonic scene-setting, that is a unique mark of brilliance. Following the release of his latest album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd should be considered a true master of concept albums.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: The Weeknd struggles with consistency on ‘Dawn FM’

Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has released his new album “Dawn FM” almost a year after his well-received “After Hours.”. Although “After Hours,” which featured hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts after its March 2020 release, and “Blinding Lights” spent 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the biggest Hot 100 song of all time, the Grammys did not give the album or any of its songs any nominations. Following this controversy, The Weeknd told The New York Times he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Enters an Alternate Reality With Swedish House Mafia Remix of ‘Sacrifice’

UPDATE (1/12): The Weeknd has offered up a new remix of “Sacrifice” featuring Swedish House Mafia that comes with a completely new music video as well. The “alternate world” clip isn’t nearly as creepy as the original, though it does boast some strange touches as white-eyed, levitating dancers achieve ultimate euphoria in what looks like a high school gymnasium. The “Sacrifice” remix is also one of three new tracks the Weeknd has added to the expanded version of new album, Dawn FM. The other is a remix of “Take My Breath” featuring Agents of Time, as well as a previously-released Swedish...
MUSIC
Hypebae

The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' With Album Merch

With The Weeknd‘s recent release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM, avid fans are in for a treat as album merch just dropped alongside physical copies spanning vinyl, cassette and CD formats. The collection features cotton XO apparel ranging from hoodies, sweaters, trucker hats and T-shirts to sweaters....
MUSIC
TODAY.com

See The Weeknd transform into a new person for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is welcoming in 2022 with a dramatic new look. On Sunday night, he teased an upcoming project by tweeting, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…”. The musician, 31, explained the cryptic message on Monday by sharing a video on his social media platforms and announcing his new album, “Dawn FM,” which will be released on Jan. 7.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
MUSIC

