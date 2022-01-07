ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Snow Blankets The Jersey Shore

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foqzD_0dfSSAiP00
Photo by Bob Vosseller

JERSEY SHORE – Meteorologists said that the snow accumulation should slow to a stop this morning as the snowstorm moves out of our area.

The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. for Ocean and Monmouth counties. But this doesn’t mean the weather is all clear.

Poor driving conditions are still expected throughout the day, and drivers are warned to drive slowly and watch for slush and ice.

The winter storm warning was given throughout the region, from Sandy Hook to Jackson. Long Beach Island was expected to have wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Ocean County, snow accumulations were from 2 to 5 inches depending on a variety of factors. Trained weather spotters recorded 4 inches in Brick and 4.7 inches in Barnegat.

In Monmouth County, trained weather spotters measured the snow at 5 inches in Howell and 2.8 inches in Freehold.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and schools throughout the area were closed. Some schools remained open if they were virtual anyway due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The temperature is expected to have highs in the 30s and 40s into the weekend, but no additional snow is likely, meteorologists said.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Suez Offering Tips During Cold Winter Temperatures

TOMS RIVER – As we now enter the freezing winter season with sub-zero wind chills and cold temperatures, SUEZ is asking its business and residential customers to follow water pipe tips to avoid any costly repairs. “Winter brings a wide variety of potentially dangerous weather with snow, sleet, freezing...
Jersey Shore Online

Up To 12 Inches Of Snow Expected In Southern Jersey

JERSEY SHORE – Only three days into the new year and several counties are experiencing the first major snow storm of the season. It’s expected to drop as much as 12 inches of snow over parts of South Jersey. Around 6 a.m. this morning, the snow began in the south and slowly pushed north. The northern part of the state – as well as Monmouth County and parts of northern Ocean County – are likely to only accumulate less than one inch of snow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Sandy Hook, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Coast Guard Rescues Sick Boater

MANASQUAN – The Coast Guard medevaced a boater suffering abdominal pains on the night of January 6 approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan. They sent a helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City to the vessel named Peter Farber. They hoisted the sick crew member aboard and then transported him to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Their condition was not made public.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pre-Season Beach Badges On Sale Now

BERKELEY – Mayor Carmen Amato is pleased to announce that, pre-season beach badges for White Sands Beach are available at $40 per badge, (regular price $50). Badges are available at the Berkeley Recreation Building, 630 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. White Sands...
Jersey Shore Online

Possible Snow Storm Could Blanket Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – If you were dreaming of a white Christmas in 2021, you were left disappointed as temperatures were very mild on December 25th. However, how about a New Year’s snow storm? Weather forecasters say it’s possible as they watch a storm system moving rapidly to our area that could be here Sunday night, causing a messy Monday morning commute.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Jersey Shore Online

Deck Fire At Toms River Home Under Investigation

TOMS RIVER – A fire that broke out overnight on a deck left minor damage to a home in the Point O Woods development in Toms River, officials said. The incident occurred late Sunday night at a home on River Bend Drive. According to the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention, the fire was able to be contained to the deck but with “minor extension” to the interior of the home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Mariners Rescued From Grounded Vessel

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – On Sunday, three mariners were recused by the Coast Guard after their boat grounded near Little Egg Harbor, officials said. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report from the 36-foot pleasure craft Phyllis II through VHF channel 16 stating that their boat was stuck in shallow water.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

“First Night Ocean County” New Years Eve Celebration Returns

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – “First Night Ocean County,” the County’s family-friendly New Years Eve afternoon celebration, has returned this year and features new participants!. Visitors will enjoy reptile demonstrations, superheroes, a polar bear, “train” rides on the Boardwalk and much more. The event is set to take place December 31st.
Jersey Shore Online

Recycle Your Christmas Tree At These Ocean County Parks

OCEAN COUNTY – After the holiday season comes to an end, Ocean County is asking its residents to recycle their Christmas trees. “Recycling trees is an easy way for our residents to get rid of their tree after the holiday,” said Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who serves as Chairwoman to the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation. “For many years now we have accepted discarded Christmas trees for recycling at several of our parks all across the County.”
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy