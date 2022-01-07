Snow Blankets The Jersey Shore

Photo by Bob Vosseller

JERSEY SHORE – Meteorologists said that the snow accumulation should slow to a stop this morning as the snowstorm moves out of our area.

The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. for Ocean and Monmouth counties. But this doesn’t mean the weather is all clear.

Poor driving conditions are still expected throughout the day, and drivers are warned to drive slowly and watch for slush and ice.

The winter storm warning was given throughout the region, from Sandy Hook to Jackson. Long Beach Island was expected to have wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Ocean County, snow accumulations were from 2 to 5 inches depending on a variety of factors. Trained weather spotters recorded 4 inches in Brick and 4.7 inches in Barnegat.

In Monmouth County, trained weather spotters measured the snow at 5 inches in Howell and 2.8 inches in Freehold.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and schools throughout the area were closed. Some schools remained open if they were virtual anyway due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The temperature is expected to have highs in the 30s and 40s into the weekend, but no additional snow is likely, meteorologists said.