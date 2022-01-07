ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday morning weather update from News4

WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4WARN Weather Alert continues....

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Alert
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

Tuesday afternoon forecast from News4

Sunshine and cool weather are expected for this Tuesday afternoon. Milder weather is expected tomorrow. A rain, snow, and sleet combo are expected to occur over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy