Multiplayer firefighting game Embr is getting an update today introducing a brand new Secret Hosr game mode as it arrives on Xbox Game Pass. The new free game mode groups you and three other Responders into new, longer missions to defuse explosives, rescue clients and put out fires. However, there’s now a new wrinkle as one of your number is a Hosr Agent working against you. It’ll be their job to try and hinder your mission, and you’ll have to flush them out. To do this, you’ll have a one-time report that you can use to vote them out. Get it wrong, however, and you waste your vote and the saboteur gets all of the team’s money for the mission.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO