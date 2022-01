For the third straight game, Maryland surrendered a second-half lead to a Big Ten opponent Sunday night. The Terrapins are now 0-4 in the league under interim coach Danny Manning despite playing Iowa, Illinois and now Wisconsin well over the past week, but that still was not enough as Maryland fell, 70-69, at the Xfinity Center. Maryland trailed by more than 20 points early but led multiple times in the second half and slipped to just 8-7 overall this season with the loss.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO