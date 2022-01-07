COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts impacted due to snow

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
TMS: Can this helmet make you happier? It's here in HolyokeJayne B. StearnsHolyoke, MA
Store Owner Returns $1 Million Winning Lotto Ticket to Customer After it Was Thrown in the TrashSharee B.Springfield, MA
Is it a birdhouse? A hut? A mailbox? No, it’s Holyoke’s little free libraries!Jayne B. StearnsHolyoke, MA
Grow fresh herbs year-roundJayne B. StearnsHolyoke, MA
Raw milk: the other white drinkJayne B. StearnsHadley, MA
COVID-19 at-home test kits to continue being provided in Springfield
Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Caulton-Harris are continuing their work to get COVID-19 test kits to Springfield residents.
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.
Chicopee COVID-19 testing site at RiverMills Center closed Tuesday due to cold temperatures
The COVID-19 testing site at the RiverMills Center in Chicopee will be closed Tuesday due to the cold temperatures expected.
Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 116 new deaths, 17,802 new cases
State public health officials reported 116 new confirmed deaths and 17,802 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Visitor policy changes at Baystate Health as COVID cases in Massachusetts rise
Baystate Medical Center has announced changes to its visitor policy.
Baystate Health reports 307 COVID-19 patients, 34 in critical care
Currently within Baystate Health, there are 307 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Amherst fire receives hybrid ambulance
A new hybrid ambulance has been put into service for the Town of Amherst.
Fire on Van Ness Street in Springfield leaves 8 people without a home
On Tuesday, Springfield Fire Department were called to 6 Van Ness Street for a structure fire that had occurred.
Baystate Health makes changes for patient and staff safety due to COVID surge
COVID-19 cases continue to steadily rise in the state causing Baystate Health to rethink their visitation polices.
Funding awarded to study wells at Mt. Warner in Hadley
The Town of Hadley was warded funding to study the plausibility of rehabilitating the Mt. Warner wells.
Governor Baker discusses COVID-19 emergency preparedness effort
Governor Baker attended an oversight hearing to discuss the state's response of the coronavirus surge Tuesday afternoon.
Officials warn people to stay off the ice
Despite temperatures being far below freezing this week, local fire departments are reminding you not to venture out onto any frozen ponds.
East Longmeadow DPW prepare Heritage Pond for ice skating
We all try to avoid being out in the cold as much as possible during frigid weather, but some jobs require coming in contact with the brutal cold for prolonged periods.
Reports asserts conflicts between sheriffs, campaign donors
Massachusetts sheriffs received more than $2.6 million in campaign donations from entities that could stand to benefit from doing business with their offices, according to a new report that recommends changes to curb potential ethical conflicts.
Hospitals to change how they report COVID-19 cases to the state
Starting this week Massachusetts hospitals will change the way they report COVID-19 cases.
Hadley awarded $70,000 grant to improve degraded water resources
The Baker-Polito Administration announced it has awarded more than $420,000 in grants to help 13 communities with water system interconnection and water mitigation projects across the Commonwealth
Easthampton Health Department encouraging residents to wear proper masks as COVID-19 cases rise
The Easthampton Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 dashboard, showing cases in the city continue to rise.
Insurance companies will be required to cover COVID-19 test
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans.
Governor Baker announces 26M rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed
Governor Charlie Baker provided an update Tuesday on COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize
Starbucks stores in several states are looking to secure “appropriate wages and working conditions.”
