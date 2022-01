For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread during the year-end holiday season, the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday at-home test kits may not be as good at detecting the mutated strain of the virus. "Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the FDA said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO