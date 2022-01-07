ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pay rise for Sainsbury’s and Argos workers

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTp93_0dfSPqEw00
Financial News

Workers at Sainsbury’s and Argos are to receive a pay rise under a £100 million investment in staff.

Basic hourly pay for store employees will increase by 5.3%, from £9.50 to £10 an hour, in recognition of the “extraordinary work” they do for customers.

The hourly rate for workers in inner London will rise from £10.10 to £11.05, and from £9.75 to £10.50 for those in outer London.

Pay rates for drivers are also being increased.

Sainsbury’s Groceries Online drivers will be paid £11.50 an hour, and Argos Fast Track Delivery drivers will get £11 an hour.

Around 150,000 members of staff are set to benefit from the new rates of pay, which exceed the National Living Wage and the voluntary Real Living Wage, and means that Sainsbury’s hourly pay has increased by 25% over the past five years, the company said.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “To kick off the new year, I am pleased that one of the first things we are doing is investing in our colleagues and lifting our basic hourly rate of pay to £10.

We are making this significant investment to show our colleagues how much we value the brilliant job they do for our customers

“We are making this significant investment to show our colleagues how much we value the brilliant job they do for our customers every day.

“It also reflects the significant progress we are making against our plan and to save money we can invest in lower prices, offer fantastic colleague service and make shopping convenient for customers.

“We have also listened to our colleagues and are enhancing our colleague discount scheme to help them plan their grocery spend and manage their shopping budgets better, which could save colleagues hundreds of pounds a year.”

Dave Gill, national officer of shopworkers’ union Usdaw, said: “This increase is one of the leading rates of the major supermarkets. It is a big step forward and shows that the company are prepared to invest in the staff to help grow the business.

“It’s been a tough time for food retail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic in difficult circumstances.

“They provide the essential service of keeping the nation fed and deserve our support, respect and appreciation. Most of all they deserve decent pay and this offer is a welcome boost.”

The pay increases will come into effect from March 6.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson under pressure over ‘bring your own booze’ party during lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to quit over allegations he attended a coronavirus lockdown-busting “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden. The Prime Minister continued to support senior official Martin Reynolds, who invited colleagues to the gathering in May 2020 during England’s first lockdown, and has refused to say whether he attended it himself.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sainsbury#Argos Fast Track Delivery#The National Living Wage#Real Living Wage#Shopworkers
investing.com

Britain's Sainsbury's to pay store staff at least 10 pounds an hour

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group and one of the country's biggest private sector employers, will raise the basic hourly pay of its store workers to at least 10 pounds ($13.55) an hour from 9.50 pounds previously. The group said on Friday the rate will increase to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

TUC new year message urges pay rise for workers

The Government is being urged to act on workers’ pay after a warning that real wages are barely set to increase over the next five years.In her new year message, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady issued a direct challenge to the Prime Minister warning that the Government “can’t sit this wages crisis out”.If I have one message for this Government at the start of 2022, it is this: Britain needs a pay rise.Frances O'Grady, TUCA study by the TUC suggested that real wages – taking account of inflation – are set to rise, on average, by just 0.6% a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Wednesday said it expected fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40% to about 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators. Comparable sales fell...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wilko planning to close stores

Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year, the company has announced.The firm said the stores affected will close as leases end and favourable terms cannot be agreed, adding it will not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.The GMB union said it was “another nail in the High Street’s coffin”, warning that hundreds of jobs could be lost.Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko’s chief executive said: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.“As...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US CPI, retail sales, China trade, Tesco, Sainsbury, M&S and JPMorgan Chase results

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.
BUSINESS
BBC

Sainsbury's apologises for 6p-off special offer gaffe

Shoppers were both surprised and bemused by a Sainsbury's special offer that promised a whole 6p off their shopping. The vouchers - offering a 6p saving if they spent £30 - were sent out to customers by the supermarket giant. One shopper from Stevenage said she "couldn't believe it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

MSE founder to fund £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is to fund a new £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers, warning bills will rise by 51% on April 1 “unless the Government intervenes”.Mr Lewis said the money would go to fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) to “free up its helplines” by April 1, when expected increases to the Government’s energy price cap will come into effect on consumers’ bills.In a tweet, Mr Lewis wrote that April 1 would see energy bills rise by 51% unless the Government intervened, adding: “Now pls Govt provide more help for em to advise on. We can’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Jason Demetriou strikes as improving Southend see off Yeovil

Goals from Jason Demetriou and Thomas Clifford helped Southend make it three Vanarama National League games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Yeovil at Roots Hall. Southend broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark through Demetriou when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, let fly from range and saw his effort deflected into the back of the net.
SOCCER
newschain

Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch

David Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side QPR on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The 36-year-old started all three of Scotland’s games at Euro 2020 but has not played for Wayne Rooney’s side this term. Derby have now confirmed an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Johnson faces Tory anger over latest No 10 drinks party allegations

A growing number of Tories have lashed out at the Prime Minister amid fresh allegations he attended a rule-breaking drinks party in Downing Street during the first national lockdown. The news has drawn fury from MPs and other prominent Conservative figures, while former No 10 chief of staff Lord Barwell...
POLITICS
newschain

Nigel Clough hails ‘important’ win as Mansfield beat Swindon

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his side’s 3-2 home victory over play-off rivals Swindon was their most important win of the season. The Stags were pipped at the death in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough but bounced back to make it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row and eight in nine.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy