Premier League

Andreas Christensen in line for Chelsea return

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Andreas Christensen could return after back trouble to ease Chelsea’s defensive issues in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with non-league Chesterfield.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will continue Covid isolation, while Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out of action.

Cesar Azpilicueta avoided any injury in the midweek win over Tottenham, while Kai Havertz will be available despite a painful broken finger.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall should be involved again, though boss Thomas Tuchel will still aim to field a strong starting line-up.

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has a number of selection issues to deal with ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Tyrone Williams is cup-tied after being involved in an earlier round of the competition for Solihull, which is likely to open up a place in the team for Fraser Kerr.

Irish defender Gavin Gunning could miss out after being taken off as a precaution with fatigue in the New Year’s Day win over King’s Lynn, having returned to the team following a broken nose. Jamie Grimes is poised to deputise if Gunning misses out.

Jack Clarke has learned that the ruptured hamstring he suffered in the league match against Halifax on December 28 will keep him out for nine months, while Laurence Maguire is also out.

The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chesterfield#Solihull#Irish#Halifax
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
