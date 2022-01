A treatment for people who have cystic fibrosis is now available to more than 1,000 children on the NHS Kaftrio, which tackles the underlying causes of the disease as well as symptoms, has been extended for licence by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in England It means more than 1,300 children with cystic fibrosis, aged six to 11, are newly eligible for this treatment.They will be able to start receiving it within weeks.David Ramsden, Chief Executive at the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: "Today the MHRA and European Commission has agreed to license #Kaftrio for use in...

