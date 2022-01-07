Jim Hill High School moves to virtual learning due to heating system
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jim Hill High School students have shifted to virtual learning for Friday, January 7, 2022.Salvation Army to host Souper Bowl Feb. 13
According to Jackson Public School District (JPS) leaders, there was a failure and challenges with the heating system at the high school.
Repairs are currently underway to fix the heating system.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0