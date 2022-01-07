ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jim Hill High School moves to virtual learning due to heating system

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158PRC_0dfSNZ4b00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jim Hill High School students have shifted to virtual learning for Friday, January 7, 2022.

According to Jackson Public School District (JPS) leaders, there was a failure and challenges with the heating system at the high school.

Repairs are currently underway to fix the heating system.

