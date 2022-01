The New England Patriots’ regular season finale is upon us. In what will be their first ever 17th regular season game, the Patriots are in Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in a final tune up ahead of the playoffs. Their hopes for the #1 seed died on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs took care of their own business, while the only way they can take the division is if the New York Jets pull off a monuments upset over the Buffalo Bills. Essentially, this game looks to be more of a final tune up than anything.

