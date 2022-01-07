First baby of the year born at Twin Cities
– The first baby of the year born at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton is baby Jorge Luis. He was born on Jan. 2 at 4:20 p.m. and is 7 lbs 7 oz and 19.5-inches tall.
