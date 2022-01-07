First baby of the year born at Twin Cities

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Tiger, from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Tiger is one big boy looking for his forever home today where he can have room to lounge, run around, and hang out with you. He’s a large cat so if you’ve always wanted that big ol’ cat to have, he’s the guy for you. He’s a pretty laid-back guy that enjoys taking it easy and checking out everything that goes by. He loves peering out the window and I also love basking in the sunshine.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO