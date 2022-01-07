ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

First baby of the year born at Twin Cities

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFiZ3_0dfSL8V300

– The first baby of the year born at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton is baby Jorge Luis. He was born on Jan. 2 at 4:20 p.m. and is 7 lbs 7 oz and 19.5-inches tall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Tiger

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Tiger, from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Tiger is one big boy looking for his forever home today where he can have room to lounge, run around, and hang out with you. He’s a large cat so if you’ve always wanted that big ol’ cat to have, he’s the guy for you. He’s a pretty laid-back guy that enjoys taking it easy and checking out everything that goes by. He loves peering out the window and I also love basking in the sunshine.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increase in SLO County

14-day average of new cases increases to highest point since January 2021. – Thirty-eight San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including seven in the ICU, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Hospitals are also reportedly experiencing increasing pressure on emergency departments and staffing. This increase comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in SLO County, with 824 cases reported since Tuesday. This increase brings the 14-day average to 228, its highest since January of 2021.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Templeton, CA
Society
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Additional cases of Omicron variant confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

Daily average of new cases doubles since early December. –The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has confirmed seven additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. SLO County has added 659 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week with 21 residents in the hospital, including 8 people in the intensive care unit. This brings the 14-day daily case average to 72, a doubling of the 14-day average from early December.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy