SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State public health officials say COVID-19 cases may peak next month. Ahead of the surge, the governor wants to bring in additional medical workers to help alleviate the strain. Hospitals are already packed with patients and experts say the peak is yet to come. “The concern is we will have more patients than we have beds and staff to take care of,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, the Yolo County public health officer. Emergency departments are now seeing an influx of people. Mostly, hospitals say people are seeking COVID-19 tests or have mild symptoms of the virus. At UC Davis Health, its emergency...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO