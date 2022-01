For some blue-chip stocks, healthcare can be a goldmine. These five companies all have strong track records. You can buy their shares today and sleep well at night. It's January and you're looking for stocks you can count on for the long haul. I suggest looking at the consumer healthcare industry, a market that is estimated to double from its $3.3 trillion value in 2020 to $6.6 trillion by 2028.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO