PETA one-ups Biden: 'Build Back Kinder'

If President Joe Biden loses his fight for the $2 trillion Build Back Better spending bill, as expected, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has a fallback of sorts.

In an ad campaign against animal testing being launched in Washington, D.C., PETA is placing posters promoting “Build Back Kinder” at bus stops. The poster shows a smiling Biden holding a bunny over the words, “Dear Mr. President, ban failed animal research now.”

The group has long fought spending by the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies on using animals to test products, notably drugs, and recently joined in the fight over trying out drugs on beagles.

(Screenshot / PETA)

It has even developed its own program, the Research Modernization Deal, that shifts to a high-tech platform that was recently adopted in Europe.

They’re hopeful that Biden is open to their pitch, having just added a new puppy to his family.

“Embracing animal-free research — including organs-on-a-chip technology, sophisticated computer simulations, and three-dimensional cultures of human cells — would prevent needless suffering, advance science, and define the Biden presidency as forward-thinking,” said PETA neuroscientist Dr. Emily Trunnell.

