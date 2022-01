A plucky otter cub experienced something of a festive miracle when it was rescued from a bin the day before Christmas in Durham.The otter, named Eve was suffering with hypothermia when it was discovered in a bin by a member of the public.After being taken to a vet, the RSPCA took Eve into their care before moving it to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.The young mammal was slowly warmed up and given fluids as well as being hand reared with kitten milk and fish on its road to recovery.Once fully rehabilitated, Eve will return to the wild.“It...

