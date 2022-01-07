ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where you can buy SodaStream refill bottles online right now

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Where to buy SodaStream refill bottles online right now

If you're one of the millions of people who own a SodaStream , you know just how amazing it is to be able to make soda and sparkling water at home with the touch of a button. The process of fizzing up your beverages is easy. However, you have to occasionally switch up more than just your flavoring—you also have to buy (or exchange) SodaStream refills for the CO2 canister.

While you can always mail your empty canister back for a refill through SodaStream's exchange program , you can also get CO2 refills and bottles from popular retailers online. Below is where to get SodaStream refills delivered right to your door, from Target , Walmart and more.

Tip: If you buy a new bottle from one of the following retailers, you can save it to send back to SodaStream for a $14.99 exchange later on.

Where to get SodaStream refills and bottles

You can snag SodaStream refills at plenty of popular retailers, including Amazon and Target. SodaStream

