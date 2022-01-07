Dublin biotech signs lease for big expansion in Maryland

When Aileen McShea Tinney took over as CEO of Keswick Inc. in September, it represented a bit of a full circle moment for her. Tinney has worked her entire career in senior health in Greater Baltimore and previously spent three years at Keswick as a vice president leading the community-based services division. (Her resume also includes more than 16 years at Catholic Charities during two different stints.) She returns to the senior care provider at a pivotal time as the industry deals with continued upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

