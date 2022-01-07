ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Maryland man breaks record by catching 62-pound blue catfish from Occoquan Bay in Virginia

By Ida Domingo
 3 days ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Maryland man caught a Virginia state record blue catfish from the Occoquan Bay in Fairfax, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, William Bates, Jr. from Waldorf caught a 62 lb., 4 oz. blue catfish. Officials say the fish measured 3'11" inches and had a girth of 32".

Bates' once-in-a-lifetime catch beat the previous record which was held by Logan Horne with a 55 pound 5 ounce Blue Catfish captured from Aquia Creek in 2020.

Wildlife officials say this is the second Archery State Record catfish to be captured in the Occoquan Bay area since 2020.

Bless Your Heart
3d ago

I hope he put it back in the water. I love to eat fried or grilled catfish but just seems to be a shame to kill it after it’s grown so large.

ORLANDO, FL
CNN

CNN

