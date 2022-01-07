Maryland man breaks record by catching 62-pound blue catfish from Occoquan Bay in Virginia
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Maryland man caught a Virginia state record blue catfish from the Occoquan Bay in Fairfax, Virginia.
According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, William Bates, Jr. from Waldorf caught a 62 lb., 4 oz. blue catfish. Officials say the fish measured 3'11" inches and had a girth of 32".
Bates' once-in-a-lifetime catch beat the previous record which was held by Logan Horne with a 55 pound 5 ounce Blue Catfish captured from Aquia Creek in 2020.
Wildlife officials say this is the second Archery State Record catfish to be captured in the Occoquan Bay area since 2020.
