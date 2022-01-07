Bon Jovi coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19

INDIANAPOLIS — Bon Jovi will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19 as part of a nationwide tour, the band announced Friday.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster .

The band will perform 15 concerts during its tour in April beginning with a show April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bon Jovi released its album “2020” and performed livestream performances while taking a two-year hiatus from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bon Jovi last performed in Indianapolis in 2017.

