ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bon Jovi coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uHiZ_0dfSFAy000

INDIANAPOLIS — Bon Jovi will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19 as part of a nationwide tour, the band announced Friday.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster .

The band will perform 15 concerts during its tour in April beginning with a show April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bon Jovi released its album “2020” and performed livestream performances while taking a two-year hiatus from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bon Jovi last performed in Indianapolis in 2017.

RELATED | Top 25 live shows and concerts on the books for 2022 in Indianapolis (for now) | New two-day WonderRoad music festival coming to Indianapolis next summer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRTV

WRTV

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy