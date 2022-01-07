ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Want to Avoid Tax Fraud? File Early

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUbyT_0dfSF7P400

While the deadline for filing taxes is April 18 this year and many Americans may not want to think about taxes so close to the new year, experts are recommending filing them early for something often ignored — avoiding fraud.

See: Why You Should Line Up a Tax Preparer Now — and What Paperwork You’ll Need
Find: 10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

But why does filing your taxes early protect against fraud?

Tom Wheelwright, CPA and author of Tax-Free Wealth, told GOBankingRates, that “if someone has stolen your identity and files a tax return in your name to claim a refund, you will run into trouble when you submit your actual information. You want to file before a fraudulent person files. If they file first, it can take a year or more to rectify with the IRS.”

Indeed, the Justice Department notes on its website that typically, Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) perpetrators file the false returns electronically, early in the tax filing season so that the IRS receives the false SIRF return before legitimate taxpayers have time to file their returns.

“The SIRF perpetrators arrange to have the refunds electronically transferred to debit cards or delivered to addresses where they can steal the refund out of the mail,” according to the Department.

If someone has stolen your identity and files a tax return in your name to claim a refund, you will run into trouble when you submit your actual information, and it’s your responsibility to prove to the IRS that the return filed in your name was fraudulent and give them the correct information. The agency will investigate, which will delay getting the money you’re owed, Wheelwright said.

He added that people most likely to fall victim to this type of fraud are people who claim earned income credit or child tax credit, and also, anyone who has had their data compromised.

“You will need to prove to the IRS that the return filed in your name was fraudulent and give them the correct information. They will need to investigate, which will delay getting the money you’re owed,” he said.

“Get everything together now, so as soon as you get your W-2 and 1099s, you can file,” he said.

The IRS says that if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft, continue to pay your taxes and file your tax return, even if you must file a paper return.

In addition, you may not know you’re a victim of identity theft until you’re notified by the IRS of a possible issue with your return.

See: Social Security: What Are Maximum Taxable Earnings, and What Are They For 2022?
Find: Child Tax Credit: I Received Money, But Don’t Usually Submit a Return — Do I Need to File Taxes This Year?

Some of the instances the IRS recommends to be alert to for possible tax-related identity theft include:

  • You get a letter from the IRS inquiring about a suspicious tax return that you did not file.
  • You can’t e-file your tax return because of a duplicate Social Security number.
  • You get an IRS notice that an online account has been created in your name.
  • You get an IRS notice that your existing online account has been accessed or disabled when you took no action.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Want to Avoid Tax Fraud? File Early

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

IRS reminds taxpayers that they have to report any income from crime, such as dealing drugs

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Tax Filing#Tax Refund#Americans#The Justice Department#Sirf
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: tax refunds coming soon, be prepared

In coming weeks the IRS will begin issuing tax refunds. It’s important to make sure it’s deposited into the correct bank account. Make sure to watch your mail. This not only ensures you receive necessary documentation, but your address is correctly on file. IRS letters sent for tax...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

When Will the IRS Start Accepting Tax Returns for 2022 Filing Season?

In 2021, the IRS started accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, which was about two weeks later than usual. In previous years, the IRS set its income tax acceptance date on or around Jan. 27. With the 2022 tax filing season upon us, you might have already started gathering your tax forms and documents to get a head start on filing your 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
KREM

What is IRS Letter 6419 and why does it matter before you file taxes?

A letter from the IRS telling millions of American parents how much advance money they received from the 2021 child tax credit has started arriving in mailboxes. The information is meant to help with their tax returns later this year. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, increased the...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Costco
CNET

Is the enhanced child tax credit getting extended this year? Here's the latest

With six advance monthly child tax credit checks sent out last year, only one payment is left. This final installment, which arrives with your tax refund after you file your 2021 tax return, includes any money you didn't receive last year, plus the second half of the total payment you're eligible for. But the big question still remains: Will the enhanced child tax credit payment program be extended, even if for just another year?
INCOME TAX
WTOP

How to get the biggest tax refund in 2022

Most taxpayers receive a tax refund, and maximizing that refund is always useful. But this year, taking those steps may be particularly important. Many families accustomed to a sizable refund may be surprised to see their refund reduced or eliminated because they already received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, for example. Other factors reducing your refund may include large capital gains earnings and paused student loan payments.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Estimated Income Tax Refund Dates in 2022 – When Can You Expect to Receive Your Tax Refund?

Is the 2022 tax season going to be normal? According to tax attorney Ken Berry, it is unlikely that everything will be the same in Spring 2022 as it was in 2019 or earlier. Covid-19 will remain a worry, some stimulus tax provisions will continue to provide difficulties for some filers, and new tax regulations may very well be enacted between now and then that adds additional complexity.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't overlook these 13 tax deductions and credits in 2022

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
CNET

You'll need this IRS letter if you want your child tax credit money this year

Six child tax credit payments were disbursed last year by the IRS, and now it's almost time for another large chunk of change to be paid out. When you file your 2021 tax return this year, you'll get the rest of your money with your tax refund. But you need to be on the lookout for a letter from the IRS with important information about your child tax credit.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
96K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy