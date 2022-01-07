ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Jovi to play Fiserv Forum on April 5

Bon Jovi will be playing at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum this spring during the band's 2022 nationwide tour.

Fiserv Forum organizers announced Friday the band will be playing the show on April 5. Tickets go on sale on the Forum's website at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The band, led by front man Jon Bon Jovi, spent the last two years during the pandemic putting out new music, including their 15h studio album, "2020," according to a statement.

View the tour's stops on their website here.

