Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a quarter inch. * WHERE...Haines, and Haines Highway. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Rain on top of hard pack snow will make conditions very icy, even as temperatures warm above freezing on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface temperatures remain below freezing early Tuesday with rain and freezing rain being reported in town.
Effective: 2022-01-11 11:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON AKST TODAY Temperatures continue to warm through the afternoon as precipitation rates decrease. Any additional snow fall along the highway should be minimal. Freezing rain is less likely through the day. Rain on snow packed roads will continue to cause difficult conditions for travel. This will be the final statement on this event.
Effective: 2022-01-11 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway SNOWFALL EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND A plume of moisture entering the panhandle Thursday is expected to bring widespread precipitation into the weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to remain near freezing along the roads, resulting in accumulating snowfall. This multiday system may accumulate up to a foot of snow along the road systems, 2 to 6 inches near Haines town and up to 3 inches for Skagway. Expect periods of rain mixing with snow near Haines and Skagway.
Effective: 2022-01-11 17:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could begin tonight and Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Persistent moderate to locally heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will keep the Skokomish River at Potlatch above moderate flood stage through much of Wednesday. Moderate to hevay rain will continue into Wednesday afternoon before shifting north. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From this evening through late Friday Morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-12 03:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could begin tonight and Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 09:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 17:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 530 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Tuesday was 49.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 46.2 feet late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected and beach erosion possible in ice-free areas. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Effective: 2022-01-11 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 200 INTO THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY Patchy light freezing rain is moving quickly across parts of south central and southeastern North Dakota, from an area along and south of Highway 200 into the southern James River Valley. This may also impact portions of Interstate 94 in Kidder and Stutsman counties. Although air temperatures are in the mid 30s, untreated roads remain below freezing and will quickly become icy. The coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be spotty and quick moving, but areas that do receive freezing rain will quickly experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by noon Wednesday. Target Area: Kankakee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and intermittent ice jamming beginning near Kankakee and extending approximately 14 miles upstream to near Momence. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Momence. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...Based upon past ice jams occurring under similar conditions, the river will likely climb to near flood stage and stay elevated while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover remains in place upstream. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty Mixed precipitation possible after Midnight There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall after Midnight over the eastern portions of North Central MT. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford after Midnight. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the Plains, however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling later tonight or early on Wednesday morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
Comments / 0