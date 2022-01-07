ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One of Italy's top coronavirus experts says she was threatened with a bullet in the mail after she advocated for children to get vaccinated

By Jake Epstein
 4 days ago

Italian Professor Antonella Viola, Pordenone, Italy, 17th September 2021.

Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

  • One of Italy's top COVID-19 experts said she and her family were threatened with a bullet in the mail.
  • The alleged threat came after immunologist Antonella Viola publicly advocated for children to get vaccinated.
  • Extremist anti-vaxxers have previously targeted individuals supporting COVID-19 vaccinations.

One of Italy's top COVID-19 experts says she and her family were threatened with a bullet in the mail after she publicly advocated for children to get vaccinated.

"I received an envelope containing a threat letter and a bullet," immunologist Antonella Viola wrote Thursday on Facebook . "Being ordered to say no children have to be vaccinated or they will shoot me or my family,"

Viola wrote that she's upset because, for the last two years, she's spent her time "serving the community" and that she's angry at people who question the seriousness of her work.

"I will continue to do my best to give science a voice and speak to those who will listen," she added.

Viola was given police protection after the threat, according to the BBC .

Extremist anti-vaxxers in Europe have previously targeted people who support COVID-19 vaccinations, mandates, or science.

A group of extremists was arrested in Germany last month after plotting to assassinate a pro-vaccine governor . At the same time, German politicians and journalists were receiving threatening letters that vowed a "bloody resistance" to vaccination.

Italy is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and is averaging over 142,000 cases a day, according to data from Worldometers.

To slow the spread of the virus, Italy on Wednesday mandated that, starting on February 15, people older than 50 must get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government also announced new vaccination, testing, and recovery rules to access certain public places like offices or banks.

Comments / 24

Dina
3d ago

That’s because she is responsible for any and every child that dies or suffers adverse effects PERIOD!

Reply(1)
6
Chris styles
3d ago

Yea look at her she actually look demonic I wouldn’t trust her white advice for my kids

Reply
4
Joseph Argibay
3d ago

of course you did, they're rejects of life unvaxed all over,fking sad but that's ok, they're just killingbthem selves at an alarming rate,I love it

Reply(8)
2
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
