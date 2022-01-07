ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

 4 days ago

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff...

openculture.com

Animals Laugh Too: UCLA Study Finds Laughter in 65 Species, from Rats to Cows

Every pet owner knows that animals love to play, but laughter seems reserved for humans, a few apes, and maybe a few birds good at mimicking humans and apes. As it turns out, according to a new article published in the journal Bioacoustics, laughter has been “documented in at least 65 species,” Jessica Wolf writes at UCLA Newsroom. “That list includes a variety of primates, domestic cows and dogs, foxes, seals, and mongooses, as well as three bird species, including parakeets and Australian magpies.” This is a far cry from just a few years ago when apes and rats were the “only known animals to get the giggles,” as Liz Langley wrote at National Geographic in 2015.
WILDLIFE
Popular Science

Airborne animal DNA could help biologists track endangered species

When you leave a zoo, you physically carry traces of the animals home with you. A pair of new studies, published together in the journal Current Biology, found that by simply filtering air around zoos, researchers could recover genetic material from surrounding animals. They didn’t just detect the captive animals, though—the teams captured environmental DNA‚ or eDNA, from chicken and fish fed to those animals, and from wild and domestic creatures living nearby.
WILDLIFE
KVCR NEWS

Scientists vacuum zoo animals' DNA out of the air

A key part of protecting endangered species is figuring out where they're living. Now researchers say they have found a powerful new tool that could help: vacuuming DNA out of the air. "This is a bit of a crazy idea," admits Elizabeth Clare, a molecular ecologist at York University in...
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Zoo air contains enough DNA to identify the animals inside

Newswise — The air in a zoo is full of smells, from the fish used for feed to the manure from the grazing herbivores, but now we know it is also full of DNA from the animals living there. In the journal Current Biology on January 6th, two research groups have each published an independent proof-of-concept study showing that by sampling air from a local zoo, they can collect enough DNA to identify the animals nearby. This may prove to be a valuable, non-invasive tool to track biodiversity.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Finding a Dead Animal in Your Air Conditioning Ductwork; Here Is What to Do

Nuisance wildlife commonly make their way into homes, garages, and places of business. There are many different places in these buildings where animals decide to live, raise their young, and cause serious damage. Oftentimes, these nuisance animals can end up dying somewhere in the building, causing terrible odors, as well as the potential for diseases and germs to be spread. If you find a dead animal in your air conditioning ductwork, continue reading to learn what to do.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Tasmanian devils are fussy eaters! Animals 'break the laws of scavenging' because they actually exhibit their own personal tastes and preferences just like humans, study finds

Tasmanian devils 'break the laws of scavenging' because they exhibit personal tastes and preferences just like us — rather than just eating whatever is available. This is the conclusion of experts from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, who studied the diets of 71 devils captured from seven sites across Tasmania.
ANIMALS
earth.com

Animal diversity can be monitored through DNA in the air

In an unprecedented move, two independent teams of scientists that conducted studies on the same topic have decided to publish their results in the same journal, simultaneously. Both research groups carried out proof-of-concept investigations to show that, by sampling air from surroundings where animals live, they can collect enough DNA to identify the species present. They suggest that this sampling method may be very useful for non-invasive animal diversity studies, especially in environments where it is difficult to observe resident species.
WILDLIFE
dailytrib.com

Johnson City zoo animals killed in attack

Dogs attacked and killed 10 sheep and lambs in the Exotic Resort Zoo’s petting area overnight Wednesday, Dec. 29, into Thursday, according to an official at the Johnson City attraction that offers tours to view and feed a variety of animals as well as cabins for overnight stays. Manager...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Zoo animals at National Zoo enjoy snow day

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Not everyone is staying inside for the snow that has snarled the Washington, DC area. Some of the animals at the National Zoo are taking time to frolic in the powder. Sloth bears Niko and Deemak seemed to particularly enjoy it. While American Bison Lucy and Gally...
WASHINGTON, DC
fishgame.com

COVID-19 Virus Impacting Zoo Animals

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) announced confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in two spotted hyenas at a zoo in Colorado. These are the first hyenas confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide. Samples from a variety of species at the...
ANIMALS
Futurity

Vacuum method identifies animals with DNA in the air

Using a new technique, researchers are able to vacuum animal DNA from the air and identify the species that live nearby. Identifying the animal species that live in a particular area can be a lot of work. Usually it means spotting the animals with the naked eye or recording them using a camera trap. Their presence can also be identified via the traces they leave on the ground or in the form of, for example, feces. Common to all these methods, however, is that they are time-consuming.
WILDLIFE
news9.com

London Zoo Begins Annual Animal Count

London Zoo started its annual stock-take on Tuesday, with zookeepers counting animals big and small, from lions and tigers to colonies of ants. New arrivals to the zoo in the past year included Asiatic lioness Arya, and three snappy big-headed turtles which hatched in the reptile house. Sumatran tiger Gaysha...
ANIMALS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD

