An Uber passenger who got stuck in this week's I-95 shutdown in Virginia was billed $700 for the experience, he says. However, he says Uber has since issued him a full refund. Andrew Peters says he was taking an Uber from Dulles International Airport to his home in Richmond on Monday when his nightmare began. "We hopped on the first exit and then ... we stopped moving right there," Peters says. "There were cars behind us. There was nowhere to go. It was like being in some weird parking lot.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO