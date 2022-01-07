Some Basile residents under boil order following water main break

A boil advisory has been issued for some residents of the Town of Basile.

Officials say that all residents south of Hwy 190 will be under a boil advisory due to a water main break.

Crews are currently working to repair that break.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

