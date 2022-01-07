ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bon Jovi to perform at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in 2022 tour

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krzAi_0dfSAQx100

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bon Jovi will be making a stop in Tampa this coming April as part of the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, a Friday announcement says.

The legendary rock band will be performing at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

Jon Bon Jovi surprises fans at New Port Richey restaurant during family visit

.“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the band resorted to livestream performances and launched Bon Jovi Radio to provide content for fans.

Bon Jovi will also be making a stop in Fort Lauderdale at FLA Live Arena.

You can find tickets here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Which masks work best against omicron variant?

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
